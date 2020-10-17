Latest News: Swamy Seeks Befitting Reply To China; Tribute Rally For Sushant; COVID Tally

Swamy wants govt to respond to the Chinese threat

Reacting to Chinese president Xi Jinping's call to Chinese soldiers to prepare for war, BJP MLA Subramanian Swamy has said on Saturday that it is surprising that no one from the Indian government has responded to it. Taking to Twitter, Swamy opined that Xi's "be ready for war" should receive a sharp response like "we are waiting to send you home". Swamy has been asking the Indian government to not engage in talks with the Chinese side at a time when PLA soldiers are resorting to tactics that increase tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China’s Supremo Xi Jingping has openly declared to Chinese troops in LAC-- inside&across : "Be ready for war”. It is surprising that no one from our government has replied: “Yes, we are waiting to send you home—horizontally or vertically—choice is yours”? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 17, 2020

Tejaswi releases joint manifesto in Bihar

The Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand, claiming that it has now vanished in thin air.

Ram Madhav rules out Article 370's return

Criticising the leaders of the newly formed Gupkar alliance, BJP's Ram Madhav has termed it as a "facade". Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he said that every Kashmiri is well aware of the fact that special status is not going to return. Highlighting that the abrogation of Article 370 is a "good gain" for the Modi government, Ram Madhav claimed that the 'Gupkaris' are taking the people of Kashmir "for a ride". He also added that those who signed the new Gupkar alliance should have a look at the "realpolitik".

SSRians in Kolkata pay tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been relentless in the battle for ‘justice’ as the CBI continued its probe and have carried forward the momentum as the actor’s death completed four months. After hosting numerous events over the past few weeks, ‘SSRians’ have now initiated a ‘Padyatra’, conducting rituals and marches for their beloved star. The latest being events held in memory of Sushant in Kolkata on Saturday as the city kicked off Durga Puja festivities.

India's COVID-19 tally

India case tally stands at 73,70,468 including 8,04,528 active cases. 64,53,779 people have recovered while 1,12,161 have died so far, said the Ministry of Health. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. Active cases drop below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months, the ministry informed. Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate on Friday touched 94.24 percent, which is the highest among all states of India and countries having registered more than one lakh positive cases.

