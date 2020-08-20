Sushant Death Probe: Bombay HC Lawyer Demands FIR With Murder Charges To Be Filed

A day after the Supreme Court's verdict on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, a Bombay High Court lawyer - Atal Bihari Dubey, on Thursday has asked the CBI to file an FIR in connection to the case adding 'murder charges' under section 302 of Indian Penal Code. Dubey claimed that based on 'social media reports, news channels and experts' he believed that 'Sushant Singh Rajput is murdered'. Currently, the 3-member CBI team is expected to arrive in Mumbai to begin its probe - the BMC has already exempted the officers from quarantine.

Bombay HC lawyer asks for murder charges

Citing a dermatologist - Dr. Meenakshi Mishra, Dubey claimed that as per her analysis on the photos of Rajput's body circulated on social media, the ligature mark found on his body was found on the neck. Mishra allegedly claimed that such a mark was not possible if a person is committing suicide stating, 'Hanging gives a V mark, however, he was having an O mark on his neck', cites Dubey in his letter to the CBI. Citing several other observations made by Mishra regarding the marks on Rajput's body, the green cloth with which he allegedly hanged himself. Dubey also pointed out the connection between Rajput and Disha Salian's death and several other suspicions on individuals like Sandeep Singh, Siddarth Pithani, Dipesh.

Supreme Court hands over case to CBI

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court approved the ongoing CBI probe based on the Patna Police FIR. Moreover, it directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Chhichhore actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances. While it dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai, the Supreme Court records ruled out any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police, stating it is “premature” to suggest that the Mumbai Police is carrying out a parallel investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over two months' investigation, Mumbai police have claimed that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy', while the ED is probing Chakraborty and others after Rajput's family accused Rhea of money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crore.

