Sushant Feared Rhea May 'fix Him'; Had Fainted On Hearing Of Disha's Death: Pithani To CBI

In a mega exclusive newsbreak, Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed details of Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which reveals a possible link of the late actor's death to that of his former manager Disha Salian. According to top sources in the investigating agency, Pithani in his submissions to the CBI has claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's (death) news and feared for his life'. Pithani also admitted that Sushant worried because Rhea Chakraborty had left with his laptop and hard drives and that she could "fix him."

'Sushant feared for his life'

Sources inform Republic Media Network that Pithani in his statement claimed that, 'After hearing Disha Salian's death, Sushant went unconscious. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, "I will be killed".' Pithani also went on to claim that 'Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced', sources added. Siddharth Pithani told the CBI that Sushant Singh Rajput was worried because Rhea had left with his laptop and hard drives.

Rhea Chakraborty had left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Sources have also revealed that the Bollywood actor grew anxious after Rhea left with his electronic belongings as she knew his passwords and had complete access to all his accounts.

Siddharth Pithani has been under the lens since the beginning of the CBI's investigation. He has also been summoned several times by the CBI for interrogation and was also taken to the late Bollywood actor's residence for recreation of the crime scene. Pithani was also present at Sushant's flat on June 14 after he was found dead. CBI is now probing all the possible links between Disha and Sushant’s deaths. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, his brothers and others have been in the judicial custody ever since they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

READ | SSR case: Siddharth Pithani's statement to CBI accessed; indicates link with Disha's death

READ | In massive Sushant case development, CBI team to meet AIIMS body to assess forensic report

The statement of Pithani comes against the backdrop of BJP politician Nitesh Rane making a stunning disclosure on Republic, regarding the events of a party at Juhu on June 8 which Disha Salian had allegedly attended, and the events that followed that resulted in her death later that night. He strongly purported a link between that occurrence and Sushant's death a few days later claiming that Disha had informed Sushant of 'wrong' done to her at the party. Furthermore, Rane says that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai was at their Malad flat when she came home after fleeing the party knows everything that happened when she died. He has insisted that CBI summon Rohan Rai, who he says is currently in hiding in his home-town, having been pressurised to flee. He has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking security for Rohan Rai.

READ | 'Rhea left with Sushant's laptop & hard drive, had access to accounts': Pithani tells CBI

READ | In Sushant case shocker, MSHRC claims 'clean chit' to Cooper Hospital & Mumbai police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.