Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput And Rajkummar Aced A Goofy Pose

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death on June 14, 2020, was not only an irreparable loss for the industry but it had also saddened all his die-hard fans. Ever since his death, several unseen pictures and videos of the actor have also been resurfacing on social media. Recently, an unseen picture of the late actor along with Rajkummar Rao has been going viral on social media and has been winning the hearts of the fans.

When Sushant Singh Rajput went goofy with Rajkummar Rao

Talking about the picture, it has Sushant giving out a tight hug to Rajummar with a funny expression on his face. One can see Rakjummar sporting a hilarious expression by flaunting his teeth. The goofy and endearing throwback picture of the two will leave any die-hard fan of the Dil Bechara actor teary-eyed.

Sushant and Rajkummar had shared the screen space in the film Kai Po Che. The movie had incidentally also marked the late actor's debut in Bollywood for which he had won several laurels. The film was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel, 3 Mistakes Of My Life. The film was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and also starred Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in lead roles. Take a look at the unseen picture of Sushant and Rajkummar.

Rajkummar Rao's tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput

On the Chhichhore actor's passing away, Rajkummar had also taken to his social media to share a heartfelt tribute for him. He had shared a beautiful monochrome picture of Sushant giving out an infectious smile. The Omerta actor had also shared a lovely picture of Sushant giving him a hug.

The Judgemental Hai Kya actor had called Sushant's demise to be unfair. He had added that he will always cherish his conversations with Sushant on acting and cinema. Take a look at Rajukmmar's heartwarming tribute post for Sushant.

Sushant's film, Dil Bechara recently started streaming on the OTT platform, Hotstar Disney+. The movie received a thunderous response from the masses who also gave immense love to Sushant's endearing performance as Manny in the film. The movie is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and also starred Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Sahil Vaidya in pivotal roles.

