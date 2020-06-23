Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not The First Choice For 'Shuddh Desi Romance', Did You Know?

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few actors who explored almost every genre of films. The actor was known for his romantic roles as well as layered performances that were loved by the audiences. The 34-year-old actor passed away recently and fans and friends were shocked by the news.

Sushant Singh Rajput was NOT the first choice for Shuddh Desi Romance

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Of Him Writing With Both Hands Simultaneously Goes Viral

One of the biggest hits of Sushant Singh Rajput was Shuddh Desi Romance. The 2013 love story was based on the concept of modern-day relationships. The film did significantly well at the box office and was loved by fans of the actors. However, the movie was not originally planned for Sushant Sigh Rajput. Another actor was supposed to play the role of Raghu in the film instead of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to a news portal, Shahid Kapoor was the original choice to play the role of Raghu in Shuddh Desi Romance.

Also Read | 'Unacceptable': BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Enquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

This however changed soon enough as Shahid Kapoor could not keep up with the dates. The Kabir Singh actor at the time was finding it difficult to manage between dates for Shuddh Desi Romance and his other films. Hence Shahid was eventually dropped from the project. It was then that Sushant Singh Rajput was handed the role and the actor managed to deliver a captivating performance in the film. Shuddh Desi Romance was directed by Maneesh Sharma and saw actors like Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, and many others in pivotal roles. Shuddh Desi Romance was originally made on a budget of an estimated ₹22 crores and went on to bring in an estimated ₹76 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Mahesh Bhatt Slammed For Insensitive Tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral Video & More

The film revolved around the plot of a commitment-phobic person, who leaves his fiancé at the altar. Once he runs off, he eventually encounters Gayatri with whom he falls in love. The two lovers begin their journey as a live-in couple and things go well for them. However, Tara, the girl Raghu leaves at the altar, comes back in his life. This time Tara realises that she still has feelings for Raghu and cannot let go of them despite his wrongdoing. What continues from thereon and things that happen next form the crux of the film.

Also Read | When Kriti Sanon Said Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Better Actor Than Varun & Tiger; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.