Mahesh Bhatt Slammed For Insensitive Tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral Video & More

Today, on June 22, 2020, an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor dismissed any chance of Maidaan releasing on an OTT platform. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Of Him Writing With Both Hands Simultaneously Goes Viral

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani recently shared the above video on his official Instagram page. The video showcased Sushant Singh Rajput writing with both his hand simultaneously, proving that he was ambidextrous. This video has now gone viral on Sushant Singh Rajput's many fan pages.

Boney Kapoor Dismisses Chances Of 'Maidaan' Releasing On An OTT Platform; Read More

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Boney Kapoor spoke about Maidaan and OTT platforms. Many films are opting to release on digital due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Boney Kapoor completely dismissed any chance of Maidaan releasing on digital. The filmmaker stated that he was always excited to release films in theatres and Maidaan would be no different from the rest of his projects.

Ayushmann Makes A 'shooting' Request On 'Andhadhun' Director's Birthday, Later Deletes It

Ayushmann Khurrana recently wished Andhadhun director Sriram on the occasion of his birthday. The actor shared a photo of the director holding a gun to the former's head. In the caption, Ayushmann Khurrana jokingly asked Sriram when they will be "shooting" next. However, the actor later deleted this post for unknown reasons.

Mahesh Bhatt Gets Slammed For His ‘dying Men’ Tweet, Netizens Call It 'insensitive'

Dying men think of funny things - and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men? pic.twitter.com/9AMMFdghkn — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 22, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt recently posted the above tweet online. Though it was meant as a joke, many fans found it to be insensitive and tone-deaf due to Sushant Singh Rajput's recent death. Many fans were disappointed by Mahesh Bhatt's tweet and took to the comments section to slam the filmmaker.

Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Was Called An 'idiot' For Leaving Serials And Getting Into Films

During a recent interview with a news portal, Mrunal Thakur talked about her experience transitioning from TV to films. The actor revealed that she was never taken seriously by casting directors. Some even called her an "idiot" for leaving her TV show, Kumkum Bhagya, and persuing film. However, Mrunal Thakur stuck to her guns and eventually managed to break into the film industry.

