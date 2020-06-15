'Yours Dadda', Signs Manoj Bajpayee As He Expresses Grief On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has stunned the film industry as celebrated personalities from across the country have expressed their shock over his demise. The 34-year-old actor is survived by memories of his charming smile and humility that appealed to everyone who interacted with him. Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee, who featured with the late actor in Abhishek Chaubey's 2018 film Sonchiriya, has fallen short of words as he took to social media to express his feelings.

He wrote, "Don’t know what to add to this!! No no how can this be true??" on the post that he shared on Instagram on hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. As both actors hailed from Bihar, they developed an incredible bond during the making of the film after which Sushant would lovingly call him 'Dadda'. Manoj Bajpayee lamented his death and wrote, "Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!!".

Have a look:

Manoj Bajpayee also spoke to a national daily after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and recalled the curiosity that the latter had for outer space. He shared that Sushant would carry books on quantum physics, binoculars and invite him to look at the stars while on location at night. Bajpayee added that he was one of the few actors who spoke intelligently about things other than films as he was well-read, talented and hardworking.

The Family Man actor fondly recalled that Rajput was a foodie who loved the Bihari mutton dish that he would cook at the shoot and regretted not inviting him home especially for the mutton curry. Manoj Bajpayee later expressed condolences for the late actor's family and friends who have had to grapple with the shock of losing the actor.

The 34-year old Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, confirmed the Mumbai police. His mortal remains had been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem on Sunday night. As per sources, his mortal remains will be handed over to his family on Monday for the last rites at his hometown, Patna. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the Hindi adaptation of John Greene's book Fault in Our Stars.

