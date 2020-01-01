Sushant Singh Rajput's Best Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Carving a niche for himself at a young age without any connections in the Hindi film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career with a supporting role in 2008 show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He gained popularity only for his character Manav, in the show Pavitra Rishta (2009). Also, known as Television’s chocolate boy, he got his Bollywood break from Kai Po Che in 2013. Since his debut, the actor has always opted for distinctive movies and maintained to surprise us with his acting skills. Here is a list of some of her love songs that are romantic.

Khairiyat

The song is from his recent release film Chhichhore, which also featured Shraddha, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. The song is an ode to the refreshing chemistry between Shraddha and Sushant. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song is composed by ace composer Pritam and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sweet Heart

The celebratory song from the movie Kedarnath features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan shaking their legs on the peppy beats. Set in the mood of a wedding ceremony, 'Sweetheart' has Sushant wooing Sara as he dances in the celebration. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Dev Negi.

Ik Vaari Aa

The song is from the movie Raabta which also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. In the voice of Arijit Singh, the song is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is a sweet separation song with Saira and Shiv played by Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput respectively.

Jab Tak

Jab Tak is a soft romantic number which explores the love story between Sushant and Kiara Advani. The song is from the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which is based on the life of Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film also has Disha Patani in the lead role.

Gulabi

The song from the film Shuddh Desi Romance shows Sushant and Vaani playing with the colour pink in the Pik City of Jaipur. The movie is about love, attraction and commitment. The composition is sung by Priya Saraiya and Jigar Saraiya and lyrics are penned by Jaideep Sahni.

