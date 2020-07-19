Aditya Chopra Contradicts Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Sushant's Casting Equations: Sources

A day after Director and Producer Aditya Chopra was quizzed by the Mumbai Police in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, sources have revealed the inside details of Chopra's extensive questioning which had lasted for over 4 hours.

According to police sources, it is alleged that Aditya Chopra's statements contrasted those of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had claimed that Rajput had given up 4 films-- Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and another film which was in talks due to being bound under a three-film contract with YRF.

The Yash Raj Films honcho refuted Bhansali's allegations that YRF, which was handling Sushant's career at that time, had stopped SLB from casting Rajput in the film. Aditya Chopra allegedly informed the police that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had not spoken to YRF to cast him in his film Bajirao Mastani.

Chopra also said that Sushant Singh was free to work on projects of his choice despite being under contract with YRF. An example of this was his film-- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which he had signed while he was under the YRF contract. Aditya Chopra added that no one from Bhansali's team contacted YRF regarding SLB's film and his wish to cast Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aditya Chopra further informed that, even at the time of the Ramleela, the accusation by SLB that YRF held back Sushant Singh Rajput and allowed Ranveer Singh, to act in Bhansali's film with Deepika Padukone was absolutely 'baseless.' Chopra allegedly said that Ranveer Singh signed the film Ramleela in April 2012, whereas YRF's contract was signed with Sushant Singh in November 2012. So there is no question of them trying to tamper with his career.

As per sources on Bhansali's statement, Sushant Singh Rajput was contract-bound with YRF and his dates were blocked for Paani. Sushant Singh Rajput also allegedly could not sign movies with other banners unless his third film with the YRF banner was shot. But Paani was later shelved due to creative differences between filmmakers.

