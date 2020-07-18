Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Aditya Chopra Questioned By Mumbai Police For 4 Hours

The Mumbai Police questioned Aditya Chopra in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on Saturday. The Yash Raj Films head honcho recorded his statement at the Versova police station in Mumbai. The session reportedly lasted for four hours.

Versova is closer to Yash Raj Studios, while other names to be questioned in the case were spotted at the Bandra police station.

Yash Raj Films has been talked about in the investigation and Mumbai Police had earlier asked the banner to submit its contract with Sushant, which the production house had obliged with. They also questioned YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma and former employee Aashish Singh in connection with the case.

Sushant had a three-filmcontract with the banner, starring in Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, Paani, a film to be directed by Shekhar Kapur, and was reportedly set to be the third film in the contract was shelved.

The Mumbai Police is probing the angle of Sushant allegedly been ‘ousted’ from films and ‘boycotted’ by some of the big names of the industry, factors that could have played a part in his death.

Earlier, another filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also quizzed in the case. He had revealed that he had offered Sushant four films, but they could not collaborate due to date issues.

The police have questioned over 35 persons in connection including Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, among others.

The Mumbai Police has ruled out foul play, as Rhea, netizens and even politicians sought a CBI probe in the death. The police have asserted that the death was of ‘asphxia due to hanging’, citing the post-mortem report.

