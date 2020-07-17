When Sushant Singh Defeated 'Dil Bechara' Director In Arm Wrestling; Watch Throwback Video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been a blow to the industry, with many still asking questions about his death to understand why the actor took a drastic measure to end his life. It has been little over a month but friends and close-knit friends are still mourning the loss of a friend and a talented actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and his last film’s director Mukesh Chhabra is one such person. Recently he was seen in a throwback video with Sushant as shared by Sahil Vaid, co-actor of Sushant in Dil Bechara.

Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback video shows him arm wrestling

In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen arm wrestling with the director, Mukesh Chhabra while Sahil is timing the game. The two start the game of arm wrestling, however, Mukesh lasts less than a second. Sushant exclaims with laughter, ‘I broke my own record’ as the actor finished the match in less than a second. Sushant is seen hugging Chhabra, who lost the game as well. The rest of the people in the background were clapping and laughing at the moment. Sushant looks happy with his Dil Bechara cast and crew.

Watch the video of Sushant and DIl Bechara cast

Sahil Vaidya shared the video on his Instagram account. He wrote, “And when the director @castingchhabra went arm wrestling against #manny the match lasted hardly a second!! I know because I was keeping the time. I, however, chose not to compete after seeing these results.” The video received many reactions from the fans of late actor Sushant.

More about his posthumous release

Dil Bechara is Sushant’s last film, it was also Mukesh Chhabra’s first directorial venture after his long career as a casting director. Dil Bechara is releasing on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The film also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. Dil Bechara is the Indian take on the original story by John Green that is The Fault In Our Stars. The book also has an American take with the lead cast Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. According to past reviews, the film is an emotional rollercoaster.

