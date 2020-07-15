'Touches Soul': Dil Bechara Song Taare Ginn Leaves Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Mesmerised

Dil Bechara love song Taare Ginn was recently released on YouTube and fans cannot get enough of it. People have been flooding Twitter with positive responses to the song and its adorable video. The song features actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi on a prom date while they slow dance to the soulful melody. A section of the audience can also be seen talking about late actor Sushant’s innocence and bright smile throughout the video.

Fans love Taare Ginn song

The song Taare Ginn from the film Dil Bechara hit YouTube on July 15, 2020, and has been receiving great responses from the audience so far. The song has been released a day after the one-month death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, due to which most fans have been missing him a little more. Netizens have been talking about how genuine the actor looks in the latest video. They have also been complimenting AR Rahman’s composition which tends to hit the right chords. Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals are also being highly appreciated as they give this song the right feel. People have also been encouraging others to listen to the song as many of them feel this one is a masterpiece that must not be missed. Have a look at a few reactions to the soulful song Taare Ginn here.

https://t.co/fOGwsH5fbR it's wonderful guys tare gin of dil bechara...wht a beautiful song ...miss u Sush...#taareginn #1MonthOfInjusticeToSSR — Rounak Mitra (@ron__45) July 15, 2020

#TaareGinn

Just reminds of a great loss.

💔

Such expressions.💜 — Olie (@1CrisisAtATime) July 15, 2020

He is a total muffin in this song.Makes you fall in love with him. #TaareGinn https://t.co/xPLmbjZgwV — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) July 15, 2020

Taare Ginn is a romantic number from the upcoming film, Dil Bechara. The song showcases Sushant Singh Rajput’s character Manny picking up Kizie (Sanjana Singh) from her gate so that they can attend the college prom together. The song also features a slow and heartfelt song between the two characters while they are lost in each other’s eyes. The song rightly showcases the innocent and strong bond that the two characters share in this film. Have a look at the song Taare Ginn from Dil Bechara here.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a romantic drama film which releases on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around two cancer survivors who fall in love with each other over a course of time. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on the John Green novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara will be late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, which is why there is a lot of anticipation around it. It also stars Sanjana Saghi and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

