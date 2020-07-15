Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande Both Approached By Bhansali For Bajirao Mastani?

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise triggered a conversation about Nepotism in Bollywood. It was alleged that many Bollywood biggies boycotted Sushant Singh Rajput. However, a source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani has a different story to tell. It has been reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would often offer roles to Sushant Singh Rajput which he kept refusing.

According to reports, a source close to the film revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was offered a role in the film, but he could not accept the role. This is something Bhansali himself told the police during his questioning. It was also revealed that not only Sushant but his then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was also offered a song in the movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had planned to feature Ankita Lokhande in a Lavni dance and song for the film. The song was slated to be a prominent part of the film. However, Ankita Lokhande turned down the offer.

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was asked to sign a three-film deal with director. She refused to sign the deal and hence walked out of the song and the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to give importance to Ankita’s dance number despite Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra already being cast in the film. However, when Ankita Lokhande said no to the dance number, he reportedly decided to remove the song from the movie altogether.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput began dating shortly after they met on the set of their Television show Pavitra Rishta. The pair played the role of an on-screen couple and were reportedly dating off-screen as well. The couple dated for six years before calling it quits. The reason behind their breakup was highly speculated by the audiences. However, the exact reason for the breakup has not been disclosed.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. He made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che. Rajput's career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars, which is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

