Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Prasoon Joshi Mourns Actor's Sudden Demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai today, hanging from the ceiling of his home in Bandra. Mumbai police suspect that the 34-year-old actor killed himself, although no suicide note was recovered from his house. Lyricist and Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi is the latest one to join the list of celebrities who expressed their grief on social media. Prasoon Joshi took to his official Twitter handle, where he wrote, "Really sad news. He struggled and fought against many odds. God bless his soul ..suicide for some and introspection for a few."

#SushantSinghRajput Really sad news. He struggled and fought against many odds. God bless his soul ..suicide for some and introspection for a few. — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) June 14, 2020

Apart from Prasoon Joshi, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar, Anupam Kher also expressed their grief. Politicians are also expressing grief over the sudden demise of the 34-year-old actor as condolences poured in from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Union Minister Smriti Irani and even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

how tragic..

RIP 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones 🙏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Sushant’s publicist issued a formal statement following his sudden demise asking fans to remember the actor's work and celebrate his life. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR."

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor also featured in the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, where he played the older version of 'Captain Cool'. Sushant was gradually making a name for himself in the Hindi film industry as he also did movies like PK, Suddh Desi Romance, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and was last seen in the Netflix film Drive.

