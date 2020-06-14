Kejriwal Mourns 'rising Star' Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces Performances

Describing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as "tragic", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday remarked that millions of his fans were devastated at this loss. According to him, Rajput's masterly performances of his film and TV career would be forever remembered. "May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also expressed his shock at Rajput's untimely death and extended his condolences to his family.

The tragic and shocking death of India's rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2020

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actors Jacqueline, Raveena, Tusshar Express Condolences

Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the police teams have reached the spot, no suicide note has been found until now as per sources. Meanwhile, the statement of Rajput's domestic help is being taken and some medical prescriptions have reportedly been recovered. Sources added that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. The Police is likely to contact the actor’s doctor and record his statement to know what type of medicines Rajput was taking and what problem he was facing. Meanwhile, Rajput's PR team issued a statement requesting the media to help maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Read Team SSR's statement here:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Stellar career graph

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Offer Condolences