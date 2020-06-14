Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Former India Captain Mithali Raj Expresses Grief

Mithali Raj, who expressed her 'shock and disbelief' on social media and wrote that no one would know now what internal turmoil was the actor going through.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead today at his Mumbai residence. Media reports suggest that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself from his ceiling, while no suicide note has been recovered by the police yet. Condolences are pouring in from different parts of the country, including people not part of the film industry.

Among those mourning Sushant's sudden demise is former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, who expressed her 'shock and disbelief' on social media and wrote that no one would know now what internal turmoil was the actor going through, adding that he will be missed. 

Apart from Mithali Raj, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar, Anupam Kher also expressed their grief. Politicians are also expressing grief over the sudden demise of the 34-year-old actor as condolences poured in from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.  

Sushant’s publicist issued a formal statement following his sudden demise asking fans to remember the actor's work and celebrate his life. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.  We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR."

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor also featured in the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, where he played the older version of 'Captain Cool'. Sushant was gradually making a name for himself in the Hindi film industry as he also did films like PK, Suddh Desi Romance, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and was last seen in the Netflix film Drive

First Published:
