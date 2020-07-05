Sushant Singh's Death: 'Have Unfollowed People', Says Roopa Ganguly As She Seeks CBI Probe

It is not just netizens who have floated hashtags like ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’, ‘CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput’ and more. Celebrities of the film industry and even politicians have joined in the movement to echo similar demands, as outrage also mounted against the celebrities of film families, citing nepotism and favouritism. One of these names has been Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly, who has asserted that Sushant ‘has not committed suicide’ and has been posting multiple tweets for the late actor everyday.

In a recent post, Roopa Ganguly claimed that she had unfollowed numerous people as she joined in the movement and added that she will continue to do so, citing ‘fundamental differences and basic disrespect towards humanity.’ The Maharabharat star seemed to follow the actions of numerous netizens, who have unfollowed the stars of the film families. Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday have witnessed a significant drop in their social media followers after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and those who have raised their voice against nepotism and favouritism, like Kangana Ranaut, have seen a spike in their following.

The actor-politician wrote that she ‘walked alone’, was ’unbiased’ and a ‘Sushant Singh Rajput fan’, as she tagged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office with the hashtag #cbiforsushant.

Here’s the post

Ganguly has also been tweeting and retweeting about various details related to Sushant’s death, like the presence of objects in his room, questioning the arrival of the forensic team only on the next day, to seek a probe into the case. Earlier, she had questioned the activity of Sushant’s Instagram account and called it 'tampering of evidence.' She has also been sharing numerous of his heartening videos to state that she will miss his 'positive aura.'

I am quite shocked at what I have just heard and then seen myself

Is anyone operating Sushant's phone?

How is his Instagram account unfollowing people "he" followed?

CBI 's presence isn't required ?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Autr6urJ5u — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had slammed all allegations of ‘foul play’ and wrote that he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging’, citing the post-mortem report. However, the force is questioning numerous celebrities in connection with the case, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to be questioned on Monday.

