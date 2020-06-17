RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Director-friend Anand Gandhi Reveals His Last Seen On WhatsApp

Anand Gandhi, director and friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has posted a eulogy for him. The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left his fans and friends devastated. Anand Gandhi took to his social media handle and revealed Sushant’s last seen status on WhatsApp.

Anand Gandhi reveals Sushant's WhatsApp last seen

The director of films like Ship Of Thesis and Tummbad, Anand Gandhi posted a eulogy for Sushant Singh Rajput. Anand began the post by saying what Sushant Singh Rajput’s Whatsapp contact looks like now, calling it an epitaph etched onto a binary stone. It began with the words:

Sushant. “Last seen Sun at 9:15 AM.”

Anand Gandhi further wrote in his post

“Time is but a stubborn illusion, brother.” He would have invoked his relativist hero, part in jest, part in romance, just to inspire an argument from me. “You don’t actually buy into unprovable useless mumbo-jumbo like nth level simulation, do you?” I would have fallen for it.

His smile would widen ear to ear and his eyes pierce through me as he would beam at me. “No.” Gotcha! “Par dil ko khush rakhne ko Ghalib yeh khayal acchha hai (But it’s a pleasant idea to cheer the heart.)”

Anand Gandhi had also posted a short video after the tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide surfaced. In the video, the actor could be seen smiling and hosting a small group of his friends with snacks on the table. Anand Gandhi wrote a heartfelt note along with the video.

My dear friend. You made the future comprehensible and the past malleable. My self expanded with you. I felt understood by you. I wish I had said this to you more often. I needed you.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The actor was found dead in his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore which was a hit film at the box office. The actor had shared the big screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, and Varun Sharma in supporting cast.

Sushant Singh Rajput would be seen next in an upcoming movie, Dil Bechara. The movie is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. The actor shared the silver screen with Sanjana Sanghi.

Image Credits: Anand Gandhi Instagram

