Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana's BTS Pics Give Glimpse Of What's In Store For Fans

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who is all set to make a debut in Bollywood with her film Dil Bechara, recently shared a series of unseen BTS pictures and videos captured while shooting the romantic number, Khul Ke Jeene Ka, which also features Sushant Singh Rajput. As seen in a picture shared, Sanjana Sanghi can be seen posing along with Sushant Singh Rajput in warm clothes, with Mouse De Louvre shining in the background. Take a look at the pictures shared:

With the picture shared, Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "Aao Filmon ke, be-Adab Gaane gate Hain. Heroine-Hero - Aaj hum tum ban Jaate Hain? Khul Ke Jeene Ka, Tareeka Tumhe Sikhate Hain. Some of the most precious little moments, that I will cherish for a lifetime, from a dreamy few days of filming in Paris while creating #KhulKeJeeneKa for you all."

Ever since Dil Bechara's trailer was released online, Sanjana Sanghi has been sharing several unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film and has been entertaining fans. Recently, Sanjana shared a BTS picture from Dil Bechara sets, which features the actor sitting in a car, dressed-up with warm clothes.

As seen in the picture shared, Sanjana can be seen flashing a big smile with a cup of cappuccino, beating the Paris cold. The actor, in her Instagram post, mentioned that she used to have nearly 50 cups a day to keep her going during long hours in the cold. Take a look:

All about Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

The lead actor of the film Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that.

