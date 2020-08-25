'Kedarnath' Movie Plot: Details About Late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan Starrer

Kedarnath is a Hindi language romantic drama. The movie featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie was based in the Uttarakhand region and was set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods. A lot of people are still wondering about the Kedarnath movie plot. To all the people who are curious about the Kedarnath movie plot, here is everything you need to know about it.

Kedarnath movie plot

Kedarnath movie plot revolves around the characters of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Sushant Singh Rajput had played the role of Mansoor Khan who is a Pithoo (porter) and Sara Ali Khan played the role of a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl Mandakini, AKA Mukku Mishra.

Mukku is a rebellious and beautiful daughter of a Hindu priest. Mukku flirts with local boys and convinces them to come to her house as a way of embarrassing her father and her fiance. She then comes across Mansoor and hires him as her regular porter. The duo then spends quality time together bonding over their childhood and stories and get to know that they both are falling for each other.

Her envious sister tells Mansoor that she is just flirting with him as she has done previously with several other boys. Mukku then tries to convince Mansoor that she really loves him. In her attempts to convince Mansoor, her family gets to know about all this. Mukku’s family then move up her wedding where Mansoor is beaten up badly by Mukku’s fiance. Mukku’s family also plans to throw all the Muslims out of their houses to make way for their new luxury hotel. Mansoor decides that he will not leave the valley without Mukku. As Mukku is married, she slits her wrist but is saved by her family. Mansoor promises that he will come back for her when she is recovered.

When Mukku’s fiance goes to kill Mansoor with his band of priests, the Kedarnath valley is hit with sudden rains and floods. Mansoor sends his mother into the mountains with other porters and rushes to save Mukku. In all the struggle during the heavy floods, Mansoor manages to save Mukku and her father. After the water goes down, they make their way to a house and wave at the Indian Army helicopter to save them. Mansoor sends everyone up and then finally prepares to go up himself. That is when he gets to know that there is a place for only one person and Mukku’s father has not gone yet. He then decides to sacrifice himself for Mukku’s father.

Kedarnath movie ending explained

At the ending of Kedarnath movie, Mansoor sacrifices himself for Mukku’s father as Mukkku helplessly watches him die as the ground below him crumbles into the raging river. Three years later, Mukku is still living with her father and running the lodge as she listens to Mansoor's favourite song on the radio which she dedicated to him. The movie ends with a smile on Mukku’s face as an ode to Mansoor’s sacrifice. The ending of Kedarnath movie beautifully shows different shades of love, sacrifice and nature’s wrath.

