CBICrucialForSSR Trends Online As Fans Call For CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Just a few hours ago, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was questioned by the Mumbai Police in relation to their ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Once again, while Mahesh Bhatt was giving his statement, fans on the internet started to call for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's case. In fact, #CBICrucialForSSR was trending on Twitter for several hours as fans demanded a CBI intervention in the case.

Fans trend #CBICrucialForSSR, a call for CBI inquiry 43 days after the actor's death

While Mahesh Bhatt was recording his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, thousands of fans took to social media to call for a CBI investigation into the case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was the first one to call for a CBI probe after Sushant's death. After that, several celebs, including Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman, supported her and also requested a CBI inquiry for Sushant's suicide case.

Several fans are still posting new tweets with #CBICrucialForSSR. Many believe that Sushant was a victim of Bollywood nepotism, which forced him to take his own life. Some Twitter users also called out the government for their inaction, as it has already been 43 days since the actor's death. Below are some fans who are still demanding a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput.

its been 43 days now..That we r just doing Twitt..Twitt..& Twitt ONLY

What next ??

We have to take this fight to next leval and it has to be done by us only, not the big & respected names who r just takeing advantage of this movement and #Janandolan4SSR by us #CBICrucialForSSR pic.twitter.com/e8O5RbzO3j — Ravi Tiwari Bihari (@iRaviTiwari) July 27, 2020

#CBICrucialForSSR

We all started as strangers & now we R a family, a fraternity. Our only identity is SSRian & we will fight till the end. Keep supporting each other.

Let's show them what public can do. pic.twitter.com/ba38AbBDwZ — Astik Chand (AK4) (@AstikKumarChand) July 27, 2020

Our system is too slow still our system concluded in few minutes that it was a suicide..HOW???

Suddenly system itna fast ho gya??#CBICrucialForSSR — 🌹🌹justice for SSR🌹🌹 (@Shrisht69417202) July 27, 2020

These All Things Can't Be A Coincidence @CastingChhabra Help On T Shirt, Me Too Allegations By Sanjana.

Many Parallels Drawn Towards Sush Last Days, Delayed Release, Shoot Was Completed In 2018 & Wow Finally You Are Able To Release #DilBechara After His Death? #CBICrucialForSSR pic.twitter.com/fqABLozBHz — Jahnavi (@JanuSw44) July 27, 2020

The battle against nepotism in Bollywood was reignited after Kangana Ranaut's fiery interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor accused several Bollywood big wigs of nepotism and discrimination. Moreover, Kangana Ranaut claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide was coerced by this Bollywood 'movie mafia'.

Shekhar Suman is another actor who has been very vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor has constantly posted about the ongoing Mumbai police probe into Sushant's death. He has also called out the CBI for not taking over the case despite mass public outcry.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. According to the police, the actor took his own life and was found hanging in his bedroom. Other than Mahesh Bhatt, the Mumbai police have also interviewed Mukesh Chhabra, Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand.

[Promo from Sushant Singh Rajput Fan Club Instagram]

