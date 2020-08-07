Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Grills House Manager Samuel Miranda For 9 Hours

Samuel Miranda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for nine hours in the money laundering case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput case. After arriving at the ED office in Mumbai in the afternoon, he was spotted leaving at night. He avoided giving a statement and left in a cab as the paparazzi prodded him.

READ: Samuel Miranda's Neighbour Claims, 'Mumbai Police Asked Him Not To Speak To Anyone'

Samuel Miranda questioned by ED in Sushant case

Upon arrival at the ED office earlier in the day, Miranda was asked about his ‘collusion’ with Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case, but he declined to give an answer.

Earlier, Miranda had recorded his statement with the Bihar Police, which had been investigating the case in Mumbai. He had gone into ‘hiding’, as per his neighbours, since then before his appearance at the ED. It is being reported that he also used to manage the finances of Sushant, on behalf of Rhea. Samuel Hoakip, who had lived with Sushant Singh Rajput till July 2019 at his home in Bandra, where he was found dead, had claimed on Republic TV that Miranda was hired as the housekeeping manager of the home.

Officials stated that he was summoned in connection with the money laundering case, linked to the case registered by Sushant’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty and others. Apart from the accusations of abetment to suicide, KK Singh claimed that Rhea stole valuables and cash, and also questioned the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account. The ED will also be looking into the details of three companies allegedly set up and funded by Sushant Singh Rajput, where Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, were said to be the directors.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Registers FIR; Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Named

Rhea has been summoned by the ED on Friday. Previously, even Sandeep Sridhar, Sushant’s CA, was quizzed by the ED.

Meanwhile, Samuel Miranda is also named in the First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case on Thursday.

Republic TV has been at the forefront in unravelling the mysteries of the sensational events before and after the demise of Sushant. Apart from the interview of Ankita Lokhande, statements of Sushant’s flatmates like Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Haokip, friends Sandip Ssingh, Smita Parikh, family lawyer, bodyguard, cook, trainer, ambulance driver, some in a sting operation, have unearthed the numerous inconsistencies in the case.

READ: Sushant's House Manager Samuel Miranda Asked About Rhea Link At ED; Won't Answer

READ: ED Quizzes Samuel Miranda, Looks Into Rhea Chakraborty's Prime Properties In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.