Sushant's House Manager Samuel Miranda Asked About Rhea Link At ED; Won't Answer

In the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Enforcement Directorate(ED) is currently questioning Samuel Miranda, Sushant's house manager, who has been conspicuous by his absence since the day of the actor's death. The ED had also summoned him on Wednesday but they couldn't question him. Miranda had suspiciously gone into hiding, as alleged by his neighbours, after his interaction with Bihar Police last week and has surfaced now after ED has summoned him to question about the finances of the late actor.

Miranda was hired by Rhea Chakraborty and was allegedly handling Sushant's finances, on behalf of Rhea. The ED is looking into the dubious transactions from the late actor's account allegedly to the tune of Rs. 15 crore. They will also be looking at the three companies, funded by Sushant Singh Rajput, and jointly owned by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, that have come under their scanners. Rhea's CA had also been summoned by the ED but he cited heavy rainfall in Mumbai as the reason for not turning up for investigation.

At the ED, Miranda was asked by reporters 'it was said you had colluded with Rhea?' He declined to answer.

The Enforcement Directorate, on Monday, had questioned the chartered accountant (CA) of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with a money-laundering probe that stemmed from a complaint lodged by Rajput’s father with the Bihar police, officials said. They said Sandeep Shridhar, the CA, has been questioned in Mumbai by the central probe agency and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CA is understood to be handling the actor’s finances for about a year and the ED wants to understand his financial dealings in order to take the probe forward. The questioning is linked to the money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide.

Chakraborty, her brother and others have been summoned by the agency for questioning on August 7. The ED case has been filed against the accused named in the Bihar Police FIR that includes Chakraborty, her family, and six others.

