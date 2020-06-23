Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Labrador Fudge & Other Dogs Are Alive; Contrary Reports Untrue

The entire nation and entertainment industry was in shock with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. After his death, the condolences for the late actor have been pouring in from his fans and celebrities all over the world, even as questions still remain. Amid this, images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge were doing the rounds on the Internet. In the images, Fudge was seen sitting sadly and apparently waiting for his master. Later, several media reports said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge has passed away after grieving. However, this is not the case and Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge is alive, police sources have informed Republic.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog fudge is alive

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, pictures of his black Labrador Fudge were doing the rounds on the Internet. After that various reports said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge has stopped eating and therefore he died - something that occasionally happens to dogs, which is heartbreakingly referred to as dying of a broken heart. However, not only Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge but also his other three dogs are alive and they are currently at his residence in Pavna.

Rumours on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog fudge

Various reports and social media posts said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog fudge passed away as he had stopped eating since his master passed away. One such post on social media read as, “He may have realized that he has been searching for the owner for so long that his owner will never come to him again. Couldn’t stand this pain. He stopped eating! FUDGE suffered the most in Sushant’s death. #RIP #fudge #sushantsinghrajpoot."

News Coming that Sushant's Dog Fudge is also Died



He stopped eating....💔#FIRForSushantUnder302 pic.twitter.com/AgkCjf21FX — Shivam ❤️ Love You Sushant (@Intrepid_SK) June 22, 2020

Bro 💔 #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai! 😔 pic.twitter.com/gW2vcCSh2T — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) June 17, 2020

These are false.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020 in an apparent suicide, though no note was found. The matter is being investigated amid wide disbelief, and has led to at least two things - growing awareness on mental health issues, and a divide within Bollywood over whether industry campism and nepotism contributed to Sushant's unhappiness and eventual demise.

