Twinkle Khanna Shares Nitara's Book Reading Pic, Recalls Her Encounter With Author Murthy

Actress turned author and novelist Twinkle Khanna took a detour from her usual humor-infused post and shared a picture on Instagram of her camera cautious daughter Nitara. The actress shared the picture where her little munchkin can be seen hiding her face behind her currently reading book “Sudha Murty’s The Gopi Diaries.’ A book lover, Twinkle recalled an incident where she got the opportunity to meet the little furry pet Gopi while she was interviewing Sudha Murty at an event.

Twinkle Khanna shares daughter Nitara's picture

While sharing the picture, Twinkle also revealed that her little daughter is not so fond of getting her pictures clicked. The actress wrote that after hours of convincing Nitara, she grudgingly consented to pose or rather hide behind her current favourite book. Later the Mela actress also renumerated the time she met Sudha at an event for her interview. Twinkle also expressed her happiness of meeting Gopi where both the pet and the actress had a great time spending together.

As soon as Twinkle shared the picture on Instagram, several fans of the actress were quick enough to shower their love for the actress and her daughter in the comment section. One of the users suggested the actress another book ‘The magic of the lost temple’ for her daughter. A second user sent his love from Nepal and commented that Nitara is just like a copy of her mother who also loves reading. Another follower of the actress commented that she has read the book and was super impressed by the writer’s way of expressing things. A fourth user also echoed similar sentiments and hailed the writer for writing amazing books for children.



In this time of lockdown, Twinkle Khanna has kept her fans quite entertained and has also used the platform for creating awareness on how to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. On July 8, Twinkle shared a post on her Instagram where she is seen stuck in between a lot of clothes that are kept in there on her bed. The clothes on her bed showed how much laundry she had to do. In the captions of the post, she wrote how she is stuck is drowning in her own to-do list. She wrote "Drowning in my to-do list, and taking a laundry list of complaints rather literally, I launch an investigation into the myth of equal partnerships — and end up wondering if we do, in fact, need a dog trainer to train the full family as well. Head to @tweakindia to read the full story with some insight from experts on getting members of the family to chip in.

