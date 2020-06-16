Sushant Singh Rajput's Death A 'big Shock', Says Shakti Arora While Recalling Old Memories

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone in the entertainment industry deeply shocked. The 34-year old actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. As soon as the news about his death came to the light, numerous celebs from both the Indian television industry and Bollywood took to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor. Sushant’s former neighbor and television actor Shakti Arora too expressed his grief on the actor's demise while remembering the old happier times.

Shakti Arora recalls memories with Sushant Singh Rajput

The Meri Ashiqui Tumse Hi actor told a local media outlet that before moving to his Bandra apartment, Sushant used to be his neighbour in Malad. They stayed in the same building. Shakti reportedly recalled some memories he spent with the actor and said that Sushant used to love reading and would always recommend books to him. They both used to occasionally hang out with friends at Shakti's apartment. He also said that Sushant was always smiling, positive, and full of life.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Thought Sushant Singh Rajput Was Very Intelligent: Saif Lists His Talents

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Role As Manav In 'Pavitra Rishta' Will Be Remembered Forever, Watch

Shakti continued and praised the actor for his choices in films and called it ‘impressive’. Sushant was the main lead of Pavitra Rishta, and later, Shakti was also a part of the show. When he entered Pavitra Rishta, Sushant had already exited the show to enter films. Shakti concluded by saying that after Sushant moved to his new apartment in Bandra, they were not in touch on a regular basis. Later he expressed that the tragic news of Sushant’s passing away left Shakti devastated and shocked.

As per the reports shared by the police, Sushant Singh Rajput was battling with depression. A police official claimed that the probe in his house showed that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. The Mumbai Police, as well as the crime branch officials, visited his rented flat on June 14.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Serious About Cinema & A Foodie: 'MS Dhoni' Co-star Rajesh Sharma

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Kind Gesture For Balloon Seller Surfaces As Fans Cherish Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.