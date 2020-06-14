Sushant Singh Rajput' Death: Hemant Soren Expresses Condolences, Says 'absolutely Shocked'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed his condolences over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, the CM stated that he is "absolutely shocked" to hear about the actor's demise. He further stated that 2020 has been a tough and terrible year. The Chief Minister further urged the people to support each other as much as possible.

The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, confirmed the Mumbai Police. The reason for his suicide is not known as of yet. The statement of his domestic help is being taken.

Absolutely shocked to hear about the untimely demise of #SushantSinghRajput . May the departed soul rest in peace and God give strength to family members to bear this loss. 2020 has been a tough & terrible year and let's all pledge to support each other as much as possible. — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK.

The actor has earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

