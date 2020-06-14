Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Instagram Post Was A Heartwarming Note For His Mother

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, having been found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence. The actor, who hailed from the town of Purnia in Bihar, made his way out of anonymity to being a well-known actor in Bollywood. He was known for being humble and unapologetically himself. Sushant Singh Rajput was an ardent lover of writing as per many of captions on his Instagram. His final Instagram note had been for his mother, just a week ago.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final post

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a picture of his mother from when she was young, his resemblance to her, striking. The mother and son’s picture seemed to be taken around the same time as per fans, however, it was not the case. The picture speaks a thousand words and so is the note attached to the picture. Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s state right before he took the drastic step is mentioned in the words below-

Sushant Singh Rajput’s note reads,

“Blurred past evaporating from teardrops

Unending dreams carving an arc of smile

And a fleeting life,

negotiating between the two...

#Mother”

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput's final post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death takes another pure talent away

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide comes as a shock to the industry as well as fans. He originally started out as a prominent television actor. One of the prominent work included Pavitra Rishta, which won him many television awards. However, it was his debut film Kai Poch Che, which catapulted his Bollywood success. He later landed critically acclaimed films including the biopic MS Dhoni and Chhichhore.

