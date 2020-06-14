Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: YouTuber CarryMinati, Singer Neha Kakkar Offer Condolences

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has jolted the film fraternity. The loss of the young actor has left his friends and fans in shock. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai earlier on Sunday. The actor was 34 years old. Youtuber CarryMinati and singer Neha Kakkar too, have offered their condolences to the actor's family and loved ones.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and mourned the loss of the actor.

Carry Minati

CarryMinati took to his Twitter handle and shared his grief.

This is a sad sad year. How many people will it take? I just heard about Sushant Singh Rajput I can't believe this. It's so unexpected & shocking.... — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 14, 2020

The acting career of Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor was 34 years of age and was from Patna, Bihar. The actor has starred in many movies in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television drama series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows and later he was the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta.

Post Pavitra Rishta, he went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a success and he won the award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, he had shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in Chhichore, a multicast film.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in Drive, which was released directly on Netflix. Sushant shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The movie released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor had an upcoming film release, Dil Bechara. The movie is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

