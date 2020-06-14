Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Ajay Degvn, Nimrat Kaur, Neil Nitin Mukesh Mourn Loss

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment. He was 34 years old. Many Bollywood celebrities, as well as television personalities, have taken to their social media to express grief and shock after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Many celebrities have stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to them.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media and wrote that he is ‘truly sad’ after hearing about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Music composer Shekhar Ravjianii stated that he is heartbroken after hearing the sad news. He claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had great potential and that he is gone too soon.

In another tweet, he urged his fans to keep checking on their loved ones and to ensure that they are alright. He also wrote that it is impossible to understand what a smile can hide.

Celebrities grieve Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken...such a brilliant life, so full of potential, gone way too soon

RIP #SushantSinghRajput 🙏 — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 14, 2020

Keep your loved ones close guys. Keep checking on them. Make sure they are alright. You never know what a smile can hide. — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 14, 2020

OH MY GOD. Extremely disturbed hearing the news of @itsSSR this is so sad 😞. God give him peace 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 14, 2020

Can't comprehend this loss.

💔 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput unbelievable..I don’t know how to react..shocked beyond words..rest in peace — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) June 14, 2020

Absolutely gutted and heartbroken for Sushant and his loved ones and family. Really can’t believe his journey’s ended on this untimely, devastating note.Praying for his soul...gone so soon.Yet another horrendous jolt for our industry. So deeply tragic...#RIPSushantSinghRajput — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 14, 2020

This is unimaginably heartbreaking. Absolutely shaken. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's roles

Sushant Singh Rajput started off his career as a television actor and hence had many friends in the television fraternity as well. Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant Singh Rajput then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

(With inputs from PTI)

