Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Producer Mukesh Bhatt Says, "I Saw It Coming"

Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his Bandra residence early morning on June 14, 2020. The film fraternity is shocked at the news of the actor's tragic demise. Condolences are pouring in for his family. Here's what Mukesh Bhatt had to say about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death.

Mukesh Bhatt says he knew this was coming

In an interview with a daily portal, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt said he had seen Sushant Singh Rajput's death coming. He revealed that during his interaction with the actor he knew something was "amiss". Bhatt also said he was supposed to collaborate with the actor for Sadak 2.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34. The police confirmed the news of his death to Republic TV. The actor's tragic demise comes only days after Disha Salian, his former manager, committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her residence in Malad. Investigations are going on and Sushant's mortal remains will likely be taken for a post-mortem in Cooper/Bhabha hospital. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actor's Final Call Was To A Fellow Actor; Unanswered: Source

Making his debut with Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput's last silver screen venture was Chhichore, a film that dealt with suicide and depression. He next movie, Dil Bechara was supposed to release on the OTT platform. Apart from this, Sushant also had Chanda Mama Door Ke, Takadum and Rifleman in his kitty.

The whole film fraternity has taken to their social media to express their grief at Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Akshay Kumar in his tweet recalls enjoying Sushant's performance in Chhichore while Riteish Deshmukh expressed his shock at the news. Here's how social media is reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput's death:

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones 🙏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

A statement has been issued by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief" - Team SSR

Image credit: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram, Mukesh Bhatt Instagram

