Did You Know Sushant Singh Rajput Was The Primary Choice For 'Romeo Akbar Walter'?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has led to several new facts and rumours surfacing on the internet. The actor was a talented artist and was loved by his fans. His films too garnered tremendous praise and he earned himself a huge fan following. Recently, according to a news portal, Sushant Singh Rajput had been offered the lead in the 2019 spy thriller film Romeo Akbar Walter. The film that later saw John Abraham as the protagonist was initially supposed to have Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, according to a news portal.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the primary choice for Romeo Akbar Walter

Several photos of the actor as the main lead in official posters have been doing rounds on the internet. Sushant can be seen looking intense in both the posters. In one poster, the actor's face is clearly visible and his name too has been imprinted in the official poster.

However, John Abraham became the prime lead in the Romeo Akbar Walter. The reason for this being that Sushant Singh Rajput himself opted out of the film. According to a news portal, Sushant Singh Rajput at the time had several other film commitments and therefore chose to prioritise them and thus bid adieu to Romeo Akbar Walter. The posters of the film were released in March 2017 and hence fans were excited for the film, according to a news portal.

Sushant Singh Rajput walked out of the film on his own terms and even issued a statement for the same. The actor claimed that he had quit the film due to his other commitments. He mentioned that he felt this was an unfortunate event however he would not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter.

Sushant Singh Rajput had also said that he wanted to be part of the project because he loved the story of the film and he believed that it needed to be told. However, at that time, he was facing some unavoidable circumstances due to which he could not commit to the movie and hence voluntarily walked out of it.

The actor had wished the producers and filmmakers good luck and the very best for their upcoming project, according to a news portal. To this, the makers of the film too had responded saying that they too wished for Sushant Singh Rajput to be part of the project however the circumstances they were in were unavoidable.

Hence, they mutually decided to let it go and had expressed that they would like to work with Sushant Singh Rajput soon in the future, according to a news portal.

