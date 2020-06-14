As Bollywood Loses Sushant Singh Rajput, Fan Spots Chilling Connect With Irrfan, See Pic

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34. The Mumbai police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. A fan on Twitter spotted a chilling connect with Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on April 29, 2020.

Fan shares Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh's photo

A Twitter user shared a photo on Twitter and called it a 'co-incidental scenes'. The images are stills from Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore. Here's the photo.

Fans reactions to the photo

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. They have not found any (suicide) note yet and are investigating the case. The body was taken in an ambulance for an autopsy.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in television with the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He was known for his portrayals in serial like Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che. Rajput's other popular movies were biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichore, Kedarnath among several others. His upcoming movie Dil Bechara, which is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars is in the post-production stage.

The actor had won many awards for his performances in Pavitra Rishta, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che! Rajput hailed from Bihar. He was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting his base to Mumbai. The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves among Bollywood fraternity and left his fans in disbelief. Apart from Bollywood, condolences have poured in for the actor from leaders from across the political spectrum.

Irrfan Khan's death

Actor Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital April 29 losing his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said. He was 54. The Maqbool actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just days ago of his demise. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

Note: There are several NGOs across the nation that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please connect with the nearest one if you need support or know one who does. Here is a Mumbai-based NGO that you can connect with named AASRA. (Ph: 91-9820466726)

