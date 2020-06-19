'Baat Toh Kar Leta Yaar!': Mahesh Shetty Confesses He'll Hold Grudge Against Sushant

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. It has been reported that he called his friend and co-actor from the show Pavitra Rishta, Mahesh Shetty before taking the drastic step. However, the call did not go through. Mahesh Shetty has taken to his social media and shared a lengthy post about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Mahesh Shetty remembers close friend Sushant Singh Rajput

In the post, he mentions that he will always hold a grudge against Sushant Singh Rajput. He stated he wished that the actor would have spoken to him more freely and opened up his hearts completely to him. Mahesh Shetty in the post mentioned that he wishes the call would have gone through. Mahesh Shetty said that life without Sushant Singh Rajput will never be the same.

A part of his lengthy post mentioned, “I’m sorry but I’ll always hold so many grudges now. How I wish you would have opened up your heart completely. You knew that Shetty hai aur tere saath humesha rahega. Then why??? Baat to kar leta yaar !!! How I really wish that call would have come through ka**n*... Life can never be the same !!! I know how much you loved the stars... Dharti Maa Ki Kasam, I’ll be looking out for you every night brother.” [sic]

Mahesh Shetty also stated that he cannot believe that he is writing a post like this for Sushant Singh Rajput. Mahesh Shetty also spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created a void in his life. In the emotional post, he also mentioned that he has lost a piece of his heart due to the death of his close friend Sushant.

In one part of the post, Mahesh Shetty wrote, “I never thought I’ll ever be writing all this for you brother. Here we were planning on our retirement farming dreams and now this... I somehow always knew that you were the blessed one... But never expected that he’d take you away so soon. I’ll always behold your legacy to heart and wouldn’t want it to go waste. I wish the world celebrates your life as much as your work. Feel as if there is a sudden void that will never be filled again. For every important event of our lives, we were always there for each other. How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart? How do you convince yourself to live with all the why’s, all the other hundreds of questions and what-ifs?” [sic]

