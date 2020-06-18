Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Bids Adieu To Late Actor By Immersing Ashes In Ganga

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family bid final goodbye to the actor by immersing his ashes in River Ganga on Thursday. Pictures and videos of the family performing the rituals have surfaced on social media. Dressed in white, his father and his sisters are seen performing the rituals from a boat.

Here are the posts

Earlier in the day, his sister Shweta Singh Kriti had shared that she had reached Patna and that the family will be perfoming the rituals soon.

"Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free🙏 Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput," she had written.

It was reported that the Shraddhkarma or prayers for departed soul will be held at their home in Patna after the immersion of the ashes.

The actor’s family had flown to their home in Patna after performing his last rites in Mumbai on Monday. His last rites were performed at a crematorium in Vile Parle. Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging.

