Parineeti Chopra's Films Produced Under The Banner Of Yash Raj Films; See List

Parineeti Chopra has made a fabulous career since her debut in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in the year 2011. Initially, Parineeti was about to chase her career in investment banking and also attained a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. However, later she joined the Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant and formerly got a role in the movie. Since then, Parineeti has had a strong association with the production house and done a number of films with them. Here's a list-

Parineeti Chopra films under Yash Raj banner

Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was a Maneesh Sharma’s directorial. This film was produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner name Yash Raj Films. It stars Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles along with other stars Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Parineeti Chopra.

Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra received praise for his performance in the movie, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and the movie also managed to score 67% on Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was the debut of Parineeti into the film world.

Ishaqzaade

Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012) gained many praises and grabbed all awards that year. The movie cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Gauhar Khan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a Hindu man and a Muslim woman, who share a forbidden romance while fighting for the political supremacy of their respective families. This film was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Helmed by the director, Maneesh Sharma, the film Shuddh Desi Romance was released in the year 2013. This romantic comedy-drama film was produced by Aditya Chopra. It starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and newcomer Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles.

The story of the film revolves around the views of the newer generation on commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages as compared to love marriages in small-town India. The film, produced under the Yash Raj Films, received a mostly positive response from critics and audiences, as it was a hit at the Box Office.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Meri Pyaari Bindu stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. This 2017 romantic-comedy film is directed by Akshay Roy. The story of the film revolves around the love story of Abhimanyu and Bindu who are childhood friends. The film has an average rating of 5.8 bestowed by IMDb and was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films banner.

