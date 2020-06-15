Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Aly Goni, Karan Wahi And Others Express Their Grief

Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as sudden and saddening news for the entire country. The actor was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. Recently, the actor's friends Karan Wahi, Aly Goni and others expressed their grief. Aly Goni also shared a video where he urged people to refrain from posting his last pictures.

Aly Goni shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "Kyunnn yaaar kyunnn ??? ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”".

He also shared a video where he addressed those people who are making hate comments against Sushant Singh Rajput and said, "The person who is already gone won't listen to you and therefore instead of spreading hate, let him rest in peace."

Aly Goni also went on to talk about the 'shameful act' of people forwarding Sushant Singh Rajput's last images. In the video, he looked furious and devastated as he talked about his friend.

Television actor Karan Wahi also posted Instagram stories where he wrote, "Not Fair Sushi". He also posted another Instagram story where he wrote, "I hope you find the stars you were chasing my friend. See you in the other dimension". Another television actor Karan Patel also mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He posted a black image and in his caption, he went on to take a dig on those people who suddenly took to their social media to speak about mental health issues. The actor also asked people why they do not do so on a normal day. He wrote, "The biggest trigger of Depression is a false hope, which most of you are actually giving to people who are genuinely suffering from it."

The actor passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. However, the cops did not recover any suicide note from his place.

An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

