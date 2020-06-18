Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Did Mumbai Police Recover Five Diaries Of The Late Actor?

Recently, a news portal published a report stating that the Mumbai Police have recovered five diaries from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence. The report further added that the police officials will be going through the contents of the diary to find out more about his life. Apart from that, the Bandra police have recorded the statement of casting director and Sushant’s close friend Mukesh Chhabra on June 17.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. According to the autopsy report released to the Mumbai Police, his death occurred because of asphyxia due to hanging. He was cremated on Monday, June 15, at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case updates

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has sparked a debate on nepotism on social media with fans blaming some of the popular filmmakers and actors for not giving Sushant the credit that he deserved. Meanwhile, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha recently filed criminal cases against several industry insiders including Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A criminal case has been registered against eight people from the film industry under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he dipped his toes in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The film and Sushant's performance bagged a positive response.

After that, he was featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. A 2016 release, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned out to his career’s biggest hit in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was a commercial hit. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

