Mumbai Police Spread Awareness Against Drugs With A Twist; Watch

Mumbai Police has left thousands of internet users hysterical and aware at the same time with its recent anti-drug post on social media. In a bid to warn people against drug usage, Mumbai Police shared a short clip of online chat where sender asks for “favourite heroin?” and the one on the receiving end starts listing names of drugs. However, the twist is, the sender corrects the previous message and said “*heroine”. Implying that the individual was asking about actors, Mumbai Police said it was “high time” that people “auto-correct your habits” of drugs. They also said, “type no to drugs”.

The caption read, “It's 'high' time you 'auto-correct' your habits because drugs are the wrong ‘type’. #TypeNoToDrugs”

The video has already garnered over 94.4k views numerous comments of internet users who are lauding the Mumbai Police for posting “awesome content”. One of the Instagram users said that she loves the social media presence by the Mumbai Police while someone else commented, “you guys are the best”. According to one netizen, this post was “savage” and others posted laughing emoticons as their reaction.

'Only acceptable Meow Meow'

Earlier, the Mumbai Police shared a “witty” post as a warning against the use of drugs. With the caption talking about the “only acceptable ‘Meow Meow’”, they shared an image of a white cat with a hashtag to denounce drugs. ‘Meow Meow’ is basically a nickname for the drug ‘Mephedrone’ that is known to produce similar effects to that of cocaine. The tweet shared on June 6 has already garnered thousands of likes with people hailing the Mumbai Police as ”unstoppable”.

