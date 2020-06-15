Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Rhea And Other Stars Pay Last Respects

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has jolted the film fraternity and his fans. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on Sunday in his Bandra house in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place today at Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle, Mumbai. Here are the celebrities who attended the funeral of the actor.

Celebrities who attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao was snapped attending Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. The actor had shared the silver screen with Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut film Kai Po Che! Krystle D'Souza had shared the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut serial, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Krystle D'Souza was also snapped attending Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. The actor had shared the big screen with Sushant Singh Rajput in his Bollywood movie, Chhichhore. The film had received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike.

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma was also seen at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. He too had shared the silver screen with Sushant Singh Rajput's in Chhichhore.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon had shared the silver screen with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Raabta in lead roles. She was seen at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. The actor was snapped as she had come to pay her homage to the 34-year-old actor.

Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was also snapped attending Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor had directed two films for Sushant Singh Rajput. Those films included Sushant's debut film, Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath. Abhishek Kapoor with his wife and actor Pragya Kapoor was present at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, Udit Narayan & others

Several other celebrities were reportedly also present at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. The list includes actor Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, politician Sanjay Nirupam, singer Udit Narayan.

The Career of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput had started his acting career in 2008 with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che! In the year 2013. He was last seen in Chhichhore and Netflix’s Drive.

Sushant had an upcoming film Dil Bechara, which is an adaptation of John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film’s release got delayed due to the lockdown. The actor had shared the screen with Sanjana Sanghi in this romantic drama film.

Image Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram

