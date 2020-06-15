Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Richa Chadha Says, 'how Unloved We Actually Are'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left his fans and friends shocked. Recently, Richa Chadda has come forward and has spoken up about the drawback of success. Read on to know more details:

Richa Chaddha opens up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left his fans saddened. His body was found by his maid in his Bandra-based house and she soon reported to the police. One such friend of Rajput, Richa Chaddha, has come forward and has talked about how it is not right to circulate such photos after a person's death. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a photo on June 15, 2020, to express what she feels.

The photo is captioned as “ये दुनिया अगर मिल भी जाए, तो क्या है?“, which is an old Bollywood song by Mohammed Rafi. The photo has a strong message on it that read, "Some events put everything into perspective. As actors, all our lives we're advised to chase stardom. And we do. Perhaps we'd live differently if we knew that the world won't allow us peace even in passing. Our grieving families will have mics shoved in their faces, pictures of our beloved bodies will be mere forwards."

She further said, "Voyeurs and vultures will have a party. A person is a piece of breaking news. How fickle this success and how strict its definitions. How unloved we actually are that this is allowed to happen when one is defenseless. How long should we worry about those that don't love us but in this hallucination, I wonder.''

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

