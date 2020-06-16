Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' Co-star Pankaj Tripathi 'shocked' & 'speechless'

Recently, critically acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi took to his Twitter handle to express his grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Pankaj Tripathi found it extremely difficult to write a tribute for the late actor as he is shocked and speechless. Pankaj Tripathi mentioned that it is hard for him to express his grief in words. Check out Pankaj Tripathi's tweet for Drive co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, on June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help tried to knock on Sushant's bedroom door around noon. After receiving no response, the house help reportedly informed the actor's friend, who then called Sushant's sister Neetu Singh. After the actor's sister arrived, they all broke into his room and found Sushant hanging from the ceiling.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression for a while. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. His last rites took place in Mumbai on Monday.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he dipped his toes in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The film and Sushant's performance bagged a positive response.

After that, he was featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. A 2016 release, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned out to his career’s biggest hit in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was a commercial hit. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

