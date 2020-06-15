Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rhea Chakraborty Arrives At Cooper Hospital With Family

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as an immense shock for all of India and the Bollywood film industry. Sushant Singh Rajput's father, who was in Patna when he heard the news, has arrived in Mumbai. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, was snapped arriving at the Cooper Hospital along with her family members, where Sushant's body was taken and has been kept.

Rhea arrives in a Cooper hospital

Pictures of Rhea Chakraborty reaching Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput's body is kept were shared on social media. Rhea can be seen along with some of her close family members. The actor, mindful of COVID-19 regulations, is wearing a mask.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput attracted attention after they were seen hanging out together on multiple occasions. While neither confirmed nor denied the news of their dating, they shared a close bond of friendship. In an interview with a leading daily, Rhea Chakraborty had called Sushant cute and shared how he is the nicest and coolest person she knows. The actor had also added how she has no clue about what Sushant thinks of her. When asked about their dating rumours, Rhea had said that Sushant and herself have not confirmed it so it's not true. As per an article in a leading daily, the police will also be questioning Rhea to know more about Sushant's case.

Sushant Singh Rajput news

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is on-going. No suicide note was found in his room. His domestic help had informed the police about Sushant not opening his bedroom door.

The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors from the Cooper Hospital at the Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) shared with a news agency that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging, as per the post-mortem report given by the Cooper Hospital. His COVID-19 test was also taken, and the results were negative.

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

Sushant Singh Rajput's father K. K. Singh has arrived in Mumbai along with other family members. His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, will be arriving from the US on June 16. Sushant's funeral will reportedly be held around 4 PM. Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle.

Statement from Sushant Singh Rajput's team

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

