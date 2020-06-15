Sushant Singh Rajput Feels 'foreverness' With His Pet Dog In His Throwback Home Tour Video

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shocked the Indian film industry. Celebrities and fans offered their condolences on social media. Recently, Manav Manglani shared a throwback video of the actor giving a tour of his newly acquired home. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's house tour

The celebrity photographer and content creator took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput. It features the late actor giving a tour of his house. He began by showing his living room and calls it a time-travelling room as it contains many stories condensed in different forms talking about history, future, among other things.

After this, Sushant Singh Rajput flaunted a pink wall full of fascinating ancient pictures. He said that if one looks closely at any photo, they can see what story each one of them tells. The video features a vintage wall with pictures of classic cars, historic events, and actors, to name a few.

Later on, in the video, Sushant Singh Rajput looked excited to show the room where he thinks. The room is full of interesting books and the actor revealed that he would strike a conversation with the writers through their books and write-ups. Manav Manglani’s video showcases a shelf loaded with uncountable books. In the tour, Sushant Singh Rajput showed his yellow study table and said how much he is fond of that colour.

The late actor showed his telescope and chuckled while calling it a time machine. He revealed that one can watch Saturn’s rings, Jupiter’s moons and different galaxies when the sky is clear. After this, the actor started talking about his pet dog and described no matter how he stays, his dog treated him the same way and gave him a feeling of foreverness.

Sushant Singh Rajput concluded his video by reminiscing his 3rd or 4th grade, when he got a Maserati miniature toy and always wanted to buy it. Ultimately, he could buy the car of the same colour. Manav Manglani wrote in his caption, “Such a happy positive soul #SushantSinghRajput as he shows us all his newly acquired house in Mumbai. It's shocking to know that he is no more 💔.”

