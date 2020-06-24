Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Friend Rohini Pays Tribute With Chris Young's 'Drowning'

The tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire nation grief-stricken. Ever since his sad demise, many of his close friends and family members, took to social media to express their feelings about the horrific incident. One of them being Rohini Iyer, who also previously slammed those who were trying to use Sushant Singh’s death as their own agenda. Now, Rohini Iyer was seen sharing a happy picture of the actor and paid her homage to the star with the lyrics of Chris Young’s ‘Drowning’ song.

Rohini Iyer's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Taking to Instagram, Rohini Iyer shared a smiling picture of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor can be seen bursting out in laughing while sitting on his bike. By looking at the picture, it appears that Sushant was just about to start the bike when a hilarious joke was cracked. Reminiscing her memories with the actor, Rohini expressed her emotions with Chris Young’s song.

Lyrically, Drowning describes how people grieve in different ways and one of them is looking at the pictures of your old friend to rejoice the moments of the past. It also describes how the friend was taken away too soon but also gives hope. However, the fact of not seeing your loved ones face to face is terrible. Fans of Sushant were seen sharing their condolences on her post. Even actor Pulkit Samrat was seen dropping the halo emoticon to cherish this memory of the 34-year-old actor.

Previously, Rohini Iyer was also seen schooling people for using the news of his death for promoting their personal agendas and causes. She wrote how she has been reading fictional stories about him and people who want fame are sharing their opinions about his life. According to her, in reality, Sushant never cared about fame and success. Have a look at the post shared by Rohini here:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was found at his residence in Bandra, on June 14, 2020. The ritual of cremation took place after police officials conducted the post-mortem on June 17 in the presence of his family members. The police investigating is yet underway, however, media reports claim that Sushant was battling with depression. Along with it, media reports also suggest that seven films of the actor were shelved in the recent past.

