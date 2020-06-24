Ali Zafar mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death, calls him 'one of the nicest in industry'

Sushant Singh Rajput ‘s death left his fans, family and celebrities shaken. The biggest names of the country had expressed their shock upon hearing the news. Even after a week after the demise, respects for the late star and expressions of difficulty to deal with the loss are still pouring in.

The latest celebrity to react to Sushant’s demise was Ali Zafar. The actor-musician recalled spending an enjoyable time with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star once and remembering it ‘vividly.’ Sharing a snap that also featured producer Shabina Khan and publicist Rohini Iyer, Ali wrote that Sushant was ‘one of the warmest and nicest people’ he had met in the industry.

The Tere Bin Laden star added that he was ‘full of life’ and ‘always smiling.’ The Pakistani actor added that he was still not able to get over the loss.

Here’s the post

Earlier, Rohini Iyer’s reactions to Sushant had been making headlines. Calling him her ‘best friend’, she had slammed those ‘pushing their agendas’ in his name and sharing how he did not care about awards or money and was different from everyone, as was evident with his interest for science and more.

In another post on Wednesday, she wrote that she was ‘drowning’ in grief and trying to deal with it by pulling out his pictures.

Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging, as confirmed by his post-mortem report, after he was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. His last rites were performed in Mumbai the next day.

