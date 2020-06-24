Ali Zafar mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death, calls him 'one of the nicest in industry'

Quick links:
Sushant Singh Rajput ‘s death left his fans, family and celebrities shaken. The biggest names of the country had expressed their shock upon hearing the news. Even after a week after the demise, respects for the late star and expressions of difficulty to deal with the loss are still pouring in.
The latest celebrity to react to Sushant’s demise was Ali Zafar. The actor-musician recalled spending an enjoyable time with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star once and remembering it ‘vividly.’ Sharing a snap that also featured producer Shabina Khan and publicist Rohini Iyer, Ali wrote that Sushant was ‘one of the warmest and nicest people’ he had met in the industry.
The Tere Bin Laden star added that he was ‘full of life’ and ‘always smiling.’ The Pakistani actor added that he was still not able to get over the loss.
Earlier, Rohini Iyer’s reactions to Sushant had been making headlines. Calling him her ‘best friend’, she had slammed those ‘pushing their agendas’ in his name and sharing how he did not care about awards or money and was different from everyone, as was evident with his interest for science and more.
If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make . Celebrate his work . He put his heart and soul into his craft , he was bothered more about research than make up . He was about quality not vanity . He was a bright star . That’s why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance . He thrived for excellence , mediocrity affected him.He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big ticket films that he didn’t believe in. He didn’t take calls of the high and mighty if he didn’t want to . He didn’t care about money, I’ve seen him return pay checks worth crores . If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing , he would . He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way . Cos frankly my dear he didn’t give a damn . He was my best friend , my special son. He was my Mozart. He’s given me music , culture , art , stars , poetry, books and most importantly , memories. He didn’t care about most people or what they thought of him . I think he barely had three friends that he really cared about . I was one of them and for that I will always be thankful . He touched every single person’s life and path he crossed . Knowing Rajput was loving him. I just want everyone to know and remember him for the person he really was . Not this manufactured version the peddlers are trying to sell. Maybe he was too good for all of you . He was pure diamond . Maybe you all didn’t recognise that cos you are only used to plastic . You didn’t deserve him. He was intelligent beyond belief and some of you can barely read. And you know what ? He didn’t care about all of you or your dumb opinions then . He won’t care any less now . But I do . Protecting his legacy is important to me . So setting the record straight once and for all .
In another post on Wednesday, she wrote that she was ‘drowning’ in grief and trying to deal with it by pulling out his pictures.
Since you've been gone I've had to find Different ways to grieve There's days that I don't even want it on my mind But tonight I'm weak So, I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em Laugh and cry a little while reminiscing By myself I can't help That all I think about is How you were taken way too soon It ain't the same here without you I gotta say, missing you comes in waves And tonight I'm drowning Yeah, I know you're in a better place And one day I'll see you again But it's killing me we can't be face to face I miss my best friend So, tonight I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em Laugh and cry a little while reminiscing By myself I can't help That all I think about is How you were taken way too soon It ain't the same here without you I gotta say, missing you comes in waves And tonight I'm drowning Yeah, tonight I'm drowning I know it's a part of life But I wasn't ready to say goodbye.......... 🎼🎼Missing you comes in waves .. ❤️
Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging, as confirmed by his post-mortem report, after he was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. His last rites were performed in Mumbai the next day.
