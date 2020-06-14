Sushant Singh Rajput visited his village in Bihar last year, played cricket with locals

Sushant Singh Rajput's family, fans, and celebrities by the news of the actor's suicide on Sunday. Tributes for the actor poured in from netizens and celebrities of various industries, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Producer Mukesh Bhatt Says, "I Saw It Coming"

Numerous memorable moments from Sushant Singh Rajput’s life started surfacing on social media as the news came to light, be it his throwback pictures or one of his dialogues from his hit Chhichhore.

Sushant was one of the few stars, who had made it big, coming from a non-filmy family. The actor was born and brought up in Patna, before completing his education in Delhi, and then moving to Mumbai to pursue his acting ambitions.

After making his debut on Television towards the end of the last decade, the actor became a popular face in films. It seems his busy schedule did not give him the time to visit his hometown since leaving it and succeeded in taking out, after 17 years, last year.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star visited his ancestral village in Bihar, and had made headlines for his bonding with locals. Not just did he enjoy moments, speaking to them and posing with the locals, he also played cricket with them.

Sushant had become synonymous with MS Dhoni after playing the lead role in his biopic. Like he hit some big shots on the big screen, the actor did so while playing with the locals too.

READ:Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Here’s the video

He came to Bihar last year & played cricket with local people. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/NWikHnOdhW — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) June 14, 2020

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, the police confirmed. As per sources, his domestic help informed the police. No suicide note was found, and an accidental death report has been registered, with suicide by hanging cited as the reason prima facie.

His mortal remains were brought for post mortem at the hospital at the time of filing this story.

Sushant Singh Rajput earned praises and popularity with blockbusters like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, apart from critically acclaimed acts in Sonchiriya and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

READ:Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

READ:Sushant Singh R ajput's Demise: Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha & Nora Pay Tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.