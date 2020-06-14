Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Anushka Sharma And Rakul Preet Singh Express Grief

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment. He was 34 years old. It has been reported that a suicide note was not found at his apartment.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s PK co-star Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and penned down a note for the actor. In the note, she mentioned that she is saddened by the demise of the actor. Anushka Sharma stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was brilliant.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace.” [sic]

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media and wrote that she is ‘devastated’ after hearing about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Many Bollywood celebrities, as well as television personalities, have taken to their social media to express grief and shock after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Many celebrities have stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to them.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Sushant Singh Rajput's movies

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant Singh Rajput then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

(With inputs from PTI)

