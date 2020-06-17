'Sushant Was Excited About The Project': Rumi Jafry On His Film With Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden passing has shocked everyone in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandes. Sushant was gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dil Bechara next. However, filmmaker Rumi Jafry recently revealed that Sushant had signed a film with him, featuring his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, which was scheduled to post the lockdown

During a recent interview with a news channel, Rumi Jafry revealed that he was looking forward to working with Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty in the rom-com. He also revealed that the lockdown had affected the actor but he still tried to remain positive. Rumi also clarified that Sushant did not suggest Rhea’s name for the film.

The filmmaker mentioned that he had already worked with Rhea in his film Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and many others. He also said that her professionalism had impressed him and also mentioned that Sushant was very excited about the project.

Rumi Jafry further revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was keen on starting the narration amid lockdown. Talking about the film, he said that Sushant loved dancing and keeping that in mind, they chose the focus of the movie. The filming was going to begin post lockdown. Keeping wellbeing in mind, Sushant had used to tell Rumi to take care of his family.

In a previous interview with a news portal, Rumi revealed that the film was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He said that the actor was a prolific dancer and the film would have showcased him in a different light. However, the actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and left a void in the hearts of his fans and loved ones.

About Sushant's passing away

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, Mumbai. Sushant’s loved ones and a few of his close friends went on to bid adieu. Krystle D’Souza, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi and a few more were spotted for the funeral.

