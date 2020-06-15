Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput Rejoiced At His College Fest With Friends

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. While fans, celebrities and people from walks of life have been mourning Sushant's death, an unseen picture of the late actor from his college days has surfaced on the internet. As seen in the picture, Sushant rejoices one of his college fests with a few of his friends.

As soon as Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback picture surfaced on the internet, fans commented on it and mourned his untimely demise. A user wrote, "A pass out of DCE and all the other accolades. Brilliant chap and humble soul. Tragic news. May he rest in peace." Whereas another user penned, "RIP Sir."

Sushant's unseen pic

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Amit Sadh shares a note; says 'Will regret all my life'

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shaken his colleagues and friends in the industry. He was known for his indelible performances in movies like Kai Po Che, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others. His recently released film, Chhichhore was a super success. Sushant's Chhichhore co-stars also mourned his death.

Sushant also graced the silver screen with Netflix's Drive, opposite Jacqueline which was again well received by fans. The last memory of Bollywood's charming actor will be his upcoming flick, Dil Bechara, an adaptation of Fault In Our Stars. The movie will mark casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sanjana Sanghi's debut.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly passed away due to suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma. However, no suicide note has been found from Rajput's residence. Moreover, as per the latest updates, Sushant's father and his family members have left from Patna to arrive in Mumbai.

Bihar: #SushantSinghRajput's father (in blue t-shirt) & other family members leave from their residence in Patna for airport. They'll be leaving for Mumbai today. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo (in white shirt in pic 3) who is also a relative of Sushant, is accompanying family pic.twitter.com/uITfJaLbIt — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Also Read | Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Autopsy Report Submitted; Police Record Statements Of 5 Individuals

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Also Read | RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sapna Bhavnani Slams Bollywood, Says 'no One Is Your Friend'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.